Head to Head Comparison: Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) and Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Pactiv Evergreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reynolds Consumer Products $3.03 billion 2.08 $225.00 million $1.45 20.73 Pactiv Evergreen $7.12 billion 0.37 $91.00 million $1.84 8.03

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pactiv Evergreen. Pactiv Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reynolds Consumer Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Pactiv Evergreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reynolds Consumer Products 10.62% 25.37% 8.16% Pactiv Evergreen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and Pactiv Evergreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reynolds Consumer Products 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pactiv Evergreen 0 3 5 0 2.63

Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus price target of $36.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus price target of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Pactiv Evergreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Pactiv Evergreen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment sells trash and food storage bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew, and Hefty Slider Bags brands. It offers a suite of indoor and outdoor trash bags and contractor bags, including blue and clear recycling bags, compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the Hefty EnergyBag Program. The Hefty Tableware segment provides disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products. The Food Merchandising segment provides clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry, and molded fiber cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment offers cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products. This segment also provides integrated fresh carton systems, which include printed cartons with high-impact graphics, spouts, and filling machines, as well as fiber-based liquid packaging board and range of paper-based products. It serves full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. The company, formerly known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.