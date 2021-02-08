Head-To-Head Contrast: JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) & Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 0.46% 0.07% 0.04% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 7.72, meaning that its stock price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 6 0 2.45 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than JV Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of JV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $516.43 million 8.44 $175.27 million $3.34 12.00 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

About JV Group

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

