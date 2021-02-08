Head-To-Head Contrast: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limbach and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $553.33 million 0.22 -$1.77 million $0.27 56.41 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 1.27 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -2.30

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limbach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Limbach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limbach and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Limbach has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limbach beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

