HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Corporate Resource Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 13.25 $22.44 million $0.77 43.31 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HeadHunter Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HeadHunter Group and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 2 1 1 0 1.75 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential downside of 21.74%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Volatility & Risk

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

