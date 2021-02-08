Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.41

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 6850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,713 shares of company stock worth $10,159,895. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2,485.8% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 128,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

