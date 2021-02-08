HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $729-733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.62 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

HQY traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.19. 623,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

