Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

