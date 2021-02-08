Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Up 11%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 1,915,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,553,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.