Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 5.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 11,048,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,143,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

