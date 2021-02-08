Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $75.96 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $700.11 million and approximately $75.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00384835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007267 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,814,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

