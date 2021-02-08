Hedget Trading Down 0.6% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Hedget has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $615,927.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00011468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.