Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,073 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

