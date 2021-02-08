Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 600 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tricia L. Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

