Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.79. 1,682,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $719.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 140,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 83,756 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

