Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0051

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Helix has a total market cap of $159,714.14 and $1,244.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003794 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,594,258 coins and its circulating supply is 31,458,338 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

