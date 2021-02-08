Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.