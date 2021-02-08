Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Up 6.2%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 1,162,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 917,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4,799.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

