HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 11.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price shot up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.67. 7,600,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,598,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

