Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 348,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 157,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

