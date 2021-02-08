Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 349,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 277,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

