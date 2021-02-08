Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

