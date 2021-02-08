Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Up 11.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 4,227,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,635,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

