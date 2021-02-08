Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.60 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,248,756 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

