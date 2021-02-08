HOLD (HOLD) Price Up 28.8% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $4,915.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

