HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,462,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,570,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.
HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
