Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $148.81 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Holo has a market cap of $148.81 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,636,296,052 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

