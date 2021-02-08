HOMIHELP One Day Volume Reaches $14,322.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $14,322.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

