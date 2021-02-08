Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 231.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 418.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00177637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00073946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060348 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00209657 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

