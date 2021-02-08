Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

