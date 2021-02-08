Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 983.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,359 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

