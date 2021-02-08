Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $34.27 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $34.27 or 0.00074589 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $368.19 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00210535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 182.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,742,156 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

