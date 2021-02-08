Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.05

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 63090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

