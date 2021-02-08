Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

