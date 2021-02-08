Hovde Group Upgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Outperform

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

RBCAA stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $820.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $42.90.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

