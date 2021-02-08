Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $737.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 737.20 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 737.20 ($9.63), with a volume of 1236611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.41).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 644 ($8.41).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 622.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

