HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

