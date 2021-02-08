HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

