HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $18,290.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,819.24 or 0.99896159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00954747 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00273240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

