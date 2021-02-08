Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

