Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$46.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

