Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $10.29 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $40,973.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

