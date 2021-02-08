HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 20.8% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

