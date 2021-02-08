Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.37. 20,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 54,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$62.11 million and a PE ratio of -47.24.

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

