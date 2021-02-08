Hydro Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $323,617.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $323,617.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

