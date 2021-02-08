Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $6.26 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $32,783.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 125,613,132 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

