HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,622.35 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $18,622.35 and $4,967.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

