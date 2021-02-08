I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $7,334.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00269821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $797.29 or 0.01717865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,681,682 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.