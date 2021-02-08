IAA, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE IAA opened at $63.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.