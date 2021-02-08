IAA, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
