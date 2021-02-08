Ibex Investors LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

