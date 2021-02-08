iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 11.5%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 22,555,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,004,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

